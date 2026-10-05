Gomti overflows inundate Lucknow's Faizullaganj, 40,000 homes submerged, 300,000 affected
India
Lucknow's Faizullaganj neighborhood is dealing with severe flooding after the Gomti River overflowed, leaving about 40,000 homes submerged.
Nearly 300,000 people are affected, with water rising up to 5 feet in some areas.
The low-lying landscape is making drainage slow and blocking supplies from reaching many families.
Lucknow relief hindered, health concerns rise
Stagnant water is raising health concerns for everyone stuck inside. Relief teams and mobile clinics are trying to help but can't easily reach the worst-hit spots.
Boats have become essential for getting around, though some residents say boatmen are charging fees, adding stress on top of everything else.
Authorities say they're focusing on clean drinking water and mobile toilets as relief work continues.