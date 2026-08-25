Gonda woman's nearly ₹12L savings chewed by rats in trunk
India
A woman in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, quietly saved up nearly ₹12 lakh since 2019, stashing it away in a trunk to buy jewelry someday.
But when she finally opened the trunk after years, she found her cash chewed up and scattered by rats, leaving a significant portion of her hard-earned savings beyond repair.
Viral clip shows woman mocked
A clip of the woman trying to salvage the shredded notes went viral, with people online sharing jokes and a harsh insult.