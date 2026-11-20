Gondia police arrest Mona Agrawal, 2 in Varsha Turkar plot
Police in Gondia have arrested Mona Agrawal, 40, and two others for planning the murder of Varsha Turkar, an IndiGo Airlines employee, on Saturday.
Mona suspected Varsha was having an affair with her husband and allegedly hired contract killers to stage the attack as a fake robbery in Maharashtra's Bondrani village.
CCTV and GPS link Mona Agrawal
After Varsha's family raised concerns, police teams reviewed the footage of 200-odd CCTV cameras and noticed a motorcycle trailing Nitesh Agrawal's car.
When one of the attackers was caught, Mona's involvement came out. She had even used a GPS tracker in her husband's car to help coordinate the attack.
Mona, Kunal Kumbhalkar, and Imran Sheikh have been arrested and booked for murder under the BNS, while police are still searching for more suspects.