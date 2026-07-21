Goods train derails on Delhi-Howrah route, 6 wagons off track
India
A goods train derailed Tuesday on the busy Delhi-Howrah route, causing major delays in the Ghaziabad-New Delhi stretch.
Six wagons went off track and disrupted a 20-kilometer section, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Senior railway officials rushed to the spot and are working to get things back on track as soon as possible.
Over 85 trains canceled and diverted
More than 85 trains have been canceled and diverted, and many others, like Rajdhani Express and Vande Bharat, are being rerouted or delayed.
Local EMU services between Ghaziabad and New Delhi are especially affected.
If you're planning to travel, definitely check the National Train Enquiry System for live updates before heading out.