Google Maps misreports Barapulla Phase III, Delhi Traffic Police reroute
India
Delhi Traffic Police noticed Google Maps was showing Barapulla Phase III as clear when it was actually jam-packed, sending a bunch of drivers the wrong way during peak hours.
To fix the mess, police quickly rerouted traffic to NH 24 and DND, and the Google Maps issue was reported to the concerned agency for an immediate correction.
Commuters advised to check official advisories
Traffic staff are now managing the busy spot, and commuters are being told to follow their directions while things get sorted.
Until the issue is corrected, it's smarter to check official advisories for real-time updates, just a good reminder that apps aren't always perfect during rush hour!