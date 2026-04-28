Google to invest $15 billion in Visakhapatnam AI data center
India
Google is investing a huge $15 billion to build a new AI data center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Announced at a foundation ceremony on Tuesday with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will also participate, this marks one of the largest foreign direct investments in India's history.
Thousands of AI and cloud jobs
The center is expected to create thousands of jobs in AI and cloud computing, and create opportunities in related fields.
Built across nearly 600 acres with partners like AdaniConneX and Airtel Nxtra, it will run on a 1-gigawatt capacity and tap into future subsea cable connections, helping turn Andhra Pradesh into a rising tech hotspot.