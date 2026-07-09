Gopal Rao denies removal by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
India
Gopal Rao, a special invitee member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has cleared the air about rumors of his removal.
He explained he hasn't been ousted but was asked to pause attending meetings for a bit due to a recent controversy.
Rao asserted that all allegations against him, except those related to the alleged donation theft, were false and stressed that this break is temporary.
Two trust members resign, exits accepted
Rao shared that two other trust members resigned on moral grounds and their exits have been accepted.
The trust decided together that Rao should not attend its proceedings for a few days while things settle down.
He said he's cooperating fully and plans to step aside once a new team is in place.