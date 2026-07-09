Gopal Rao denies removal by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra India Jul 09, 2026

Gopal Rao, a special invitee member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has cleared the air about rumors of his removal.

He explained he hasn't been ousted but was asked to pause attending meetings for a bit due to a recent controversy.

Rao asserted that all allegations against him, except those related to the alleged donation theft, were false and stressed that this break is temporary.