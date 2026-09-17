Gorakhpur teen killed by dump truck as villagers burn vehicle
India
A 17-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a dump truck while crossing the road in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
The accident left the local community deeply upset, so much so that some villagers set the truck on fire right after.
Police probe accident and arson
Police are investigating both how the accident happened and who was involved in torching the dump truck.
Authorities are also searching for the driver, who has not been found yet.
More updates are expected as officials work to piece together what led to this tragic chain of events.