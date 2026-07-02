Goura Aerospace blaze in Hyderabad triggers loud blasts, no injuries
India
A fire broke out at Goura Aerospace in Hyderabad on Wednesday, apparently due to a short circuit.
The blaze set off explosive materials stored inside, causing several loud blasts that shook up the neighborhood, but thankfully, no one was hurt since the building was empty at the time.
Firefighters and police investigate blaze
Firefighters and police got there fast and worked together to control the situation. Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
Firefighters and police are intensifying rescue and containment efforts amid concerns over the situation inside the unit.