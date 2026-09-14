Government action helps keep sugar below ₹60 per kg nationwide
India
Sugar is still selling for less than ₹60 per kg across India, holding steady for the fourth day.
Prices ticked up a bit to ₹59.57 per kg on Monday, but they've mostly stayed below the ₹60 mark since Friday, after the government stepped in to keep things stable.
States show mixed sugar price trends
To tackle rising costs, the government allowed sugar imports back in August and tightened stock rules, moves that seem to be working so far.
Prices are different depending on where you live: Andhra Pradesh and Kerala saw slight increases recently, while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh (big sugar producers) have actually seen prices drop.
Festival demand is putting upward pressure on prices in some regions, while the government maintains the country has adequate stocks to meet demand.