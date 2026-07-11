Government announces Hyderabad bullet routes and Telangana ₹5,400cr railway budget

Nav-Nirmaan revamps 261 stations nationwide

The Nav-Nirmaan station makeover project is also picking up speed, with 261 stations revamped nationwide so far.

In Telangana, HITEC City station is done, Begumpet is ready to open, and upgrades at Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kazipet are underway, with smart construction being used at Secunderabad to keep trains running smoothly.

Minister Vaishnaw says the goal is modern railways everywhere, with 700 stations set for an upgrade by the end of next year.