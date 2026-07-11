Government announces Hyderabad bullet routes and Telangana ₹5,400cr railway budget
Big news for travel lovers: Hyderabad is about to become a major high-speed rail hub.
The government just announced three new bullet train routes (Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai, and Hyderabad-Bengaluru) aimed at connecting cities faster and boosting the region's growth.
This comes alongside a ₹5,400 crore railway budget for Telangana for overall railway enhancements.
Nav-Nirmaan revamps 261 stations nationwide
The Nav-Nirmaan station makeover project is also picking up speed, with 261 stations revamped nationwide so far.
In Telangana, HITEC City station is done, Begumpet is ready to open, and upgrades at Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kazipet are underway, with smart construction being used at Secunderabad to keep trains running smoothly.
Minister Vaishnaw says the goal is modern railways everywhere, with 700 stations set for an upgrade by the end of next year.