Government appeals court's IVF ruling for dead man's parents
The central government is appealing a Delhi High Court decision that let a hospital release the frozen sperm of an unmarried man, who passed away, to his parents so they could have a grandchild via IVF surrogacy.
An appeal has been filed, and the next hearing is set for February 27.
Case raises questions on assisted reproduction laws
This case is raising big questions about who can use assisted reproduction in India.
The government says current laws only allow "intending couples"—not grandparents—to use IVF or surrogacy, and there's no rule for posthumous consent.
There are also concerns about legal parentage and child welfare if a baby is born this way.
With Indian law unclear on these issues, the outcome could shape future rights around posthumous reproduction.