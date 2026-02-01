Government appeals court's IVF ruling for dead man's parents

Case raises questions on assisted reproduction laws

This case is raising big questions about who can use assisted reproduction in India.

The government says current laws only allow "intending couples"—not grandparents—to use IVF or surrogacy, and there's no rule for posthumous consent.

There are also concerns about legal parentage and child welfare if a baby is born this way.

With Indian law unclear on these issues, the outcome could shape future rights around posthumous reproduction.