Government approves 3 railway projects totaling ₹23,437cr adding 901km

Rail lines will serve 4,161 villages

These projects (Nagda-Mathura, Guntakal-Wadi, and Burhwal-Sitapur) will connect 4,161 villages in 19 districts, helping nearly 8.3 million people get better rail access.

Expect faster movement of goods like coal and food grains, plus easier trips to spots like Mahakaleshwar Temple and Ranthambore National Park.

Bonus: The upgrades are set to save a ton of oil (370 million liters) and cut carbon emissions as much as planting 70 million trees.