Government approves ₹6,969.67cr 8.1km 6 lane tunnel for Delhi commuters

Project eases travel creates 17L person-days

Once finished, getting between west and south Delhi, or heading to Gurugram, Dwarka, IGI Airport, or even Noida should get way smoother.

Expect new flyovers, ramps, and an elevated road on Nelson Mandela Marg to help beat bottlenecks.

Plus, the whole thing is set to create over 17 lakh person-days of jobs during construction and boost local businesses along the route.