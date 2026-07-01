Government approves ₹6,969.67cr 8.1km 6 lane tunnel for Delhi commuters
India
Big news for Delhi commuters: the government just approved a ₹6,969.67 crore plan to build an 8.1-kilometer six-lane tunnel and elevated corridor from Dwarka Expressway to Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj.
The project includes a special twin-tube tunnel under the Southern Ridge Forest, so traffic can move faster without harming this green zone.
Project eases travel creates 17L person-days
Once finished, getting between west and south Delhi, or heading to Gurugram, Dwarka, IGI Airport, or even Noida should get way smoother.
Expect new flyovers, ramps, and an elevated road on Nelson Mandela Marg to help beat bottlenecks.
Plus, the whole thing is set to create over 17 lakh person-days of jobs during construction and boost local businesses along the route.