Government approves Tribunals Reforms Bill to create National Tribunal Commission
India
The government just approved the Tribunals Reforms Bill, which will set up a National Tribunal Commission (NTC) to oversee around 16 tribunals.
The NTC will handle everything from appointments to administration and infrastructure, aiming to make things run more smoothly.
Minister of state for parliamentary affairs L Murugan shared that the bill is headed to the Lok Sabha soon.
Supreme Court urged NTC since 2018
The Supreme Court has been urging the government to create the NTC since 2018, even setting deadlines and calling out delays.
In June, Chief Justice Surya Kant didn't hold back, saying tribunals had become "a liability for the judiciary."
The plan is for a retired Supreme Court or high court judge to lead the NTC and help fix these long-standing issues.