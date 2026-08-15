Government audit finds over 89% of 512 non-suburban stations deficient
A new government audit just revealed that most of the 512 non-suburban railway stations checked were deficient in key passenger amenities.
Out of 512 stations checked, more than 89% didn't meet even the basic standards: think drinking water, seating, platform shelters, and clean toilets were often missing or not up to the mark.
CAG flags E. coli, urges testing
Surprisingly, big names like New Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus also lacked essentials like sanitary facilities (urinals and latrines) and electronic train indicator boards.
The report also flagged E. coli contamination in drinking water at some stations, and found many hadn't done drinking water tests.
The CAG is urging railways to ensure compliance with prescribed protocols for inspection of water supply systems and comprehensive testing of drinking water quality, including all parameters under the Uniform Drinking Water Quality Protocol, so travel can be safer and more comfortable for everyone.