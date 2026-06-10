Government booklet highlights healthcare expansion under AB-PMJAY and infrastructure upgrades

AB-PMJAY covers over 43Cr Ayushman cardholders

AB-PMJAY is now the world's largest health assurance scheme: over 43 crore people have Ayushman cards, and 12 crore patients got treated, saving families about ₹1.25 lakh crore.

Maternal deaths dropped by nearly a third since 2014.

Affordable medicine shops (Jan Aushadhi) help over 15 lakh people daily save money, while subsidized sanitary pads and free dialysis sessions are helping millions more.

Plus, there are now twice as many medical colleges as in 2014, and public health spending has tripled, meaning better access to doctors and care all around.