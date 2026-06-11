Government booklet marks Narendra Modi's 12 years, tax-free limit 12.75L
India
The government just dropped a booklet marking PM Modi's 12 years in office, focusing on big changes in income tax.
The tax-free income limit was raised from ₹2 lakh to ₹12.75 lakh since 2014, and reforms like GST, faceless taxation, and Digital India were also highlighted, helping 12.13 crore people keep more of their earnings.
India 'Fragile Five' to fastest-growing economy
The booklet also highlights how India went from being called a "Fragile Five" economy in 2013 to the fastest-growing major economy today.
Reforms like GST brought savings of up to 10% across all income groups, with the middle class seeing real benefits as India aims for that $5 trillion milestone.
Public sector banks hit record profits of ₹2 lakh crore in 2025-26, showing just how much things have changed.