Government booklet marks Narendra Modi's 12 years, tax-free limit 12.75L

India 'Fragile Five' to fastest-growing economy

The booklet also highlights how India went from being called a "Fragile Five" economy in 2013 to the fastest-growing major economy today.

Reforms like GST brought savings of up to 10% across all income groups, with the middle class seeing real benefits as India aims for that $5 trillion milestone.

Public sector banks hit record profits of ₹2 lakh crore in 2025-26, showing just how much things have changed.