Government brings 23,000 CAPF to Delhi ahead of CJP protest
India
Delhi is getting ready for a massive protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10, 2026.
To keep things under control, the government is bringing in 23,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to work alongside 20,000 Delhi Police officers during the protest, with the CAPF deployed from October 8 to 12.
Delhi readies multi-layered security measures
Expect heavy security with multi-layered barricades and lots of CCTV and facial recognition cameras.
Metro stations and markets could close if needed, and there will be extra checks at borders, railway stations, and bus terminals.
CJP says they are coordinating with Delhi Police to keep things peaceful, while states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also on alert.