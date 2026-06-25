Government clarifies 'passport not proof of citizenship' remark amid backlash
What's the story
The Indian government on Thursday clarified that the passport has never been proof of citizenship. The clarification was issued after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said during a briefing on Wednesday that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document and not definitive proof of citizenship. This led to criticism from opposition leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who questioned what other document could serve as proof of citizenship.
Legal backing
Government cites Passports Act, 1967
In its clarification, the government cited Section 20 of the Passports Act, 1967. The section allows for the issuance of passports to non-citizens if deemed necessary in public interest. "The Central Government may issue...a passport or travel document to a person who is not a citizen of India if that Government is of the opinion that it is necessary so to do in the public interest," it states.
MEA
'Position was not a recent change'
It also referred to the judgment of the Bombay High Court from 2013 which made it clear that possessing a passport does not establish citizenship. Sources also told PTI that the position was not a recent change. "It was not decided yesterday that the passport is not a proof of citizenship. It was not even decided in the last 12 years. The passport has never been a proof of citizenship," a government source said, according to PTI.
Legal position
MEA's remark triggered political reactions
The MEA's previous remark triggered political reactions. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra said, "It would seem...the only proof of Indian citizenship...is to be both Hindu and a BJP voter." Rajya Sabha MP Sibal also raised questions: "Which document then is proof of citizenship? BLO can doubt my citizenship. Deprive me of my vote. Result BJP wins the election. Over to Supreme Court!" Lyricist Javed Akhtar called it "absurd," questioning how passports could be issued without verification of citizenship.
Passport Seva Divas
5 ways to become a citizen of India
According to PTI, in 2019, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued an explainer on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), stating that citizenship is established by the Citizenship Act of 1955 and the Citizenship Rules of 2009. Citizenship in India can be obtained in five ways: by birth, descent, registration, naturalization, or incorporation of territory.