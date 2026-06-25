Government clarifies 'passport not proof of citizenship' remark amid backlash 

MEA

'Position was not a recent change'

It also referred to the judgment of the Bombay High Court from 2013 which made it clear that possessing a passport does not establish citizenship. Sources also told PTI that the position was not a recent change. "It was not decided yesterday that the passport is not a proof of citizenship. It was not even decided in the last 12 years. The passport has never been a proof of citizenship," a government source said, according to PTI.