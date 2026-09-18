Government considering computer based NEET-UG in 2027 after 2026 leak
India
Big changes may be coming to NEET-UG: the government is seriously thinking about making the 2027 exam computer-based, after the 2026 paper leak issues.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta shared that the High-Powered Task Force chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is reviewing how to make this switch happen smoothly.
Supreme Court seeks affidavit, NTA reforms
The Supreme Court wants updates fast: it has asked the Nilekani task force to file an affidavit in two weeks on progress toward the online format.
The court also called for urgent reforms at the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is now restructuring, hiring new staff, and moving operations to a more secure facility.
Another hearing is set in three weeks to check on these changes.