Government delays Jammu and Kashmir schools reopening to July 22
India
If you're in school in Kashmir Division or the winter zones of Jammu, your summer vacation just got a bit longer.
The government has pushed back the reopening date to July 22 because of the ongoing heatwave, so you get a few more days to chill at home.
Sakina Ittoo says safety prompted extension
Education Minister Sakina Ittoo said the extension is all about keeping students and staff safe from the extreme heat.
Schools were originally set to reopen on Monday after closing on July 6, but with temperatures still high, everyone gets a little more time off.
The move applies to all government and recognized private schools across affected areas.