Government demands Delhi Gymkhana Club explain 27.3-acre Safdarjung Road holding
India
Delhi Gymkhana Club is in hot water: the government wants them to explain why they should stay on their 27.3-acre plot near Safdarjung Road by July 7, 2026.
Officials say the land is needed for defense and public use, so the club's decades-old lease was canceled, and they were told to leave by June 5 (which didn't happen).
Delhi Gymkhana accused of ₹47.6cr dues
The club's being accused of financial irregularities, allegedly owing ₹47.6 crore in outstanding dues and penalties, and not being transparent about management.
Plus, its location near the Prime Minister's official residence makes it a big deal for security reasons.
If the club doesn't respond soon, they could be evicted under rules for unauthorized occupation, with no more chances to argue their case.