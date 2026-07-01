Government demands Delhi Gymkhana Club explain 27.3-acre Safdarjung Road holding

Delhi Gymkhana accused of ₹47.6cr dues

The club's being accused of financial irregularities, allegedly owing ₹47.6 crore in outstanding dues and penalties, and not being transparent about management.

Plus, its location near the Prime Minister's official residence makes it a big deal for security reasons.

If the club doesn't respond soon, they could be evicted under rules for unauthorized occupation, with no more chances to argue their case.