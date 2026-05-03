Government denies viral social media claims of Aadhaar card redesign
India
Heard the buzz about a new Aadhaar card design? The government just set the record straight: there's no redesign happening.
Those viral posts about upgraded security and data leak prevention are simply rumors.
Officials say if there's ever an update, you'll hear it directly from UIDAI, not random social media forwards.
UIDAI reiterates Aadhaar not birthdate proof
UIDAI also reminded everyone that while your Aadhaar is great for proving who you are, it doesn't count as proof of your date of birth.
So if you need to confirm your birthdate somewhere official, keep those other documents handy along with your Aadhaar.