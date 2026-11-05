Government doubles FCI wheat auction quantity, prices fall except Maharashtra
India
Wheat just got cheaper in major wheat-growing states, except Maharashtra, after the government doubled the amount up for grabs at its latest Food Corporation of India (FCI) auction on November 4.
Prices fell by up to ₹344 per quintal, as more wheat (199,000 tons vs. last week's 101,000) hit the market, making it easier for processors to buy and helping cool things down price-wise.
Maharashtra wheat price rises by ₹107
While states like Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu saw clear price drops (Punjab's rate slid from ₹2,992 to ₹2,648 per quintal), Maharashtra actually bucked the trend with prices rising by ₹107 to ₹2,994 per quintal.
Prices also rose in Maharashtra by ₹107 to ₹2,994 per quintal.