PIB warns of deepfake videos threatening students, protesters
What's the story
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that artificial intelligence (AI)-generated fake videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are being circulated. The videos show altered statements falsely threatening students and protesters. The PIB's Fact Check Unit clarified that neither the Prime Minister nor Goyal made the statements as presented in these fake videos.
Misinformation origin
Videos being circulated by Pakistani propaganda networks: PIB
The PIB has identified that the videos are being circulated by Pakistani propaganda networks to spread misinformation.
The propaganda handles digitally altered PM Modi's video promising strict action against paper leaks and Goyal's sound bite outside Parliament to make it sound like a threat to protesters.
The PIB has urged people to report any misleading or manipulated content via email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.
Twitter Post
PIB fact checks deepfake video
🚨 DEEPFAKE VIDEO ALERT!— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 24, 2026
Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video of Prime Minister @narendramodi featuring fabricated statements that he never made regarding the protest in Delhi. #PIBFactCheck:
❌ This is an '#AI-generated deepfake video' shared to mislead the… pic.twitter.com/OEZHxjlKsz
Additional misinformation
Deepfakes claiming Rajnath, Army chief's statements on protests debunked
The Indian Army's Fact Check unit and PIB's Fact Check team have also debunked more fake videos linked to the Delhi protests.
Among them is an AI-generated deepfake falsely claiming Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned protesting students of facing "the full force of the state."
Another doctored video falsely attributed remarks about the protests to former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.
False claims
Claims of deaths, army deployment against civilians false: PIB
Authorities have also dismissed viral claims that Army personnel have been deployed against protesters in Delhi or used force on civilians.
The Army clarified that maintaining law and order in Delhi is the responsibility of the Delhi Police and other designated agencies.
PIB Fact Check has also dismissed rumors of deaths during the protests, citing Delhi Police's confirmation that no casualties have been reported.
Misinformation spread
Anti-India elements exploiting protests to spread misinformation
Authorities have warned that several old videos and AI-generated clips are being recirculated with false captions to misrepresent them as visuals from the ongoing agitation in Delhi.
The Indian Army's Fact Check cell said this misinformation campaign follows a consistent pattern of altering genuine videos with fabricated audio, false attributions, and misleading captions.
Authorities believe anti-India elements are trying to exploit these protests to shape public opinion and incite unrest among youth through coordinated online propaganda.