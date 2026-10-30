Government halts NCR construction and demolition to curb winter pollution
India
The government has put a stop to all construction and demolition work across the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 5 to 20.
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav says this move is meant to tackle the yearly spike in air pollution that hits especially hard during winter, when dust pollution worsens air quality.
Rains lower Delhi AQI to 133
Recent rains helped clear up Delhi's air for now: AQI even dropped to a more manageable 133.
But officials are reminding everyone not to get too comfortable; this improvement won't last without strict action.
The construction ban is part of ongoing efforts to keep pollution from spiraling as colder weather sets in.