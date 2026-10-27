Government introduces cheaper annual toll passes at ₹1,500 and ₹3,000
India
Good news if you live within 20km of a national highway toll plaza: the government just rolled out an annual pass for ₹1,500 (outside city limits) or ₹3,000 (within city limits).
That's way less than the old yearly cost of ₹4,320 for monthly passes.
Personal-use vehicle with valid FASTag required
To get the discount, your vehicle needs to be registered for personal use and to have a valid, functional FASTag.
The pass is only valid at your specific local toll plaza and the annual rates will also be revised every year on April 1.
Heads up: this deal doesn't apply at plazas with closed user fee systems or where a service road or alternative route is available for their use.