Government mulls constitutional options to stop illegal tribal conversions
India
The government is looking at tougher policy responses to stop illegal religious conversions, especially in tribal areas.
Officials say it's a "grave national concern," and all constitutional options are on the table.
There's also talk about whether tribal people who convert should keep their Scheduled Tribe (ST) benefits, but nothing is final yet.
Delhi tribal rally boosts anti-conversion pressure
Momentum grew after more than 150,000 tribal delegates from 550 communities rallied in Delhi on May 24, calling for stronger anti-conversion laws.
State-level moves, like Chhattisgarh's anti-conversion action, have added pressure for a national policy.