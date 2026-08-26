Government onion plan falters as Kanda express delayed 26 hours

Things got messier when a ground inspection found that 60% to 70% of the stored onions were actually rotten.

Farmer Ganesh Nimbalkar protested and sat in front of the train, frustrated that undersized and spoiled onions were being sent out.

Farmer Ganesh Nimbalkar questioned the quality of the onions being transported and said, "If the onions are good, show them to us."

Many are now questioning if the government can really keep prices stable while ensuring good quality.