Government onion plan falters as Kanda express delayed 26 hours
The government's quick-fix plan to bring down Delhi's soaring onion prices ran into trouble: most of the special Kanda Express trains from Nashik were canceled, and the only one that made it was 26 hours late.
As a result, just over half the intended onions were dispatched, while prices there have doubled within 15 days.
Inspection finds 60-70% onions rotten
Things got messier when a ground inspection found that 60% to 70% of the stored onions were actually rotten.
Farmer Ganesh Nimbalkar protested and sat in front of the train, frustrated that undersized and spoiled onions were being sent out.
Farmer Ganesh Nimbalkar questioned the quality of the onions being transported and said, "If the onions are good, show them to us."
Many are now questioning if the government can really keep prices stable while ensuring good quality.