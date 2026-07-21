Government opens talks, alleged NEET leak protests escalate in Delhi
The government has finally opened a dialogue with students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak.
Things got tense after activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized, ending his 21-day hunger strike.
Thousands of students rallied at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.
Clashes broke out when police used tear gas to stop a march toward Parliament, leaving several injured.
PM Modi vows strict punishment
Union Minister JP Nadda visited injured protesters in the hospital, while a student delegation demanded Pradhan's resignation and compensation for families of more than 20 deceased NEET aspirants.
Prime Minister Modi promised strict punishment for those behind the leak, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's harsh response, saying students got "batons instead of answers."
The government says it is keeping talks open with protesters.