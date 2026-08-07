Government opposes income subcategories within SC ST OBC reservations
The government has pushed back against petitions asking for income-based sub-categories within Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
In a recent affidavit, officials explained that reservations are meant to address deep-rooted social disadvantages, not just income.
They also told the court that changing how reservations work is a policy issue within the executive and legislative sphere and cannot be directed by the court through a writ of mandamus.
Government cites Articles 341 342
Citing Articles 341 and 342 of the Constitution, the government argued that only Parliament can change who qualifies as SC or ST, since these groups face discrimination based on social factors.
The Center also rejected applying "creamy layer" rules, which limit benefits for wealthier members, to SCs and STs, saying those rules only apply to OBCs.
The Supreme Court will take up this issue on August 18.