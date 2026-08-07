Government opposes income subcategories within SC ST OBC reservations

The government has pushed back against petitions asking for income-based sub-categories within Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In a recent affidavit, officials explained that reservations are meant to address deep-rooted social disadvantages, not just income.

They also told the court that changing how reservations work is a policy issue within the executive and legislative sphere and cannot be directed by the court through a writ of mandamus.