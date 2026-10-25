Government orders RAF airlift to Arunachal after Pasighat dam protests
The government has directed the airlifting of around 250 Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel to Arunachal Pradesh after protests over a massive hydropower project in Pasighat turned violent.
The RAF, joining other central forces, aims to calm things down and restore order as tensions rise around the proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.
Pasighat protesters attack NHPC and police
Protests kicked off on Friday, October 23, 2026, with demonstrators attacking an NHPC office and police station.
Over 40 police officers were injured. Authorities have now restricted gatherings in East Siang district.
Many local tribes are worried that the new dam could flood their villages and disrupt their way of life.
Amid all this, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged everyone to stay calm and keep protests peaceful while officials work to bring back normalcy.