Government plans 112 Ayushman Bharat treatments for public hospitals only
Big update: The government is planning to move 112 medical treatments under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme to be available only at public hospitals (up from just 23).
The goal? Make healthcare more transparent, reduce fraud in private hospitals, and help public facilities get stronger and better equipped.
Officials plan Ayushman Bharat package splits
Officials say some treatments (like normal deliveries) are tough to verify in private settings, making them prone to misuse.
To tackle this, these packages will be split into smaller, easier-to-track categories.
The government is also working with states and medical teams to make sure public hospitals have what they need for these changes.