Government raises Maharashtra onion price to ₹2,335 amid buffer shortfall
India
Onion lovers, heads up: the government just bumped up the guaranteed buying price for onions in Maharashtra to ₹2,335 per quintal, its sixth hike this season.
Why? Agencies are way behind on their buffer stock target for 2026-27, with only about one-third of the needed onions collected so far.
From now on, only top-quality (Grade-A) onions will be bought for storage.
Retail onion price jumps to ₹35/kg
If you've noticed onions costing more lately, you're not alone: retail prices jumped to ₹35 per kg, up 20% from last month and 25% over last year.
Experts say unseasonal rains and late sowing in Maharashtra are making things worse.
The good news: onion production for 2025-26 is pegged at around 30.7 million tons, which could help cool prices down in the months ahead.