Government raises onion buying price to ₹26.45/kg after 7th hike
Onion prices in India have shot up, and the government just raised its buying price for onions for the seventh time this year, now at ₹26.45 per kilogram, more than double what it was in May.
Wholesale prices in Nashik (the only procurement center) have nearly matched this jump, making onions a pricier staple on everyone's plate.
India onion crop to shrink 5-7%
This year's main onion crop is expected to shrink by 5% to 7% thanks to less planting and weird weather in Maharashtra.
The next big harvest is likely to be delayed due to a delayed monsoon this year, and poor yields in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh aren't helping either.
The government has only met about half its onion-buying goal so far, and experts think high prices will stick around until fresh supplies finally arrive later this year.