Government raises onion procurement price to ₹16.50/kg under MAPP India Jun 12, 2026

The government just bumped up the onion procurement price to ₹16.50 per kg (from ₹15.80), starting June 13, 2026.

This move is meant to give some relief to farmers, especially in Maharashtra, who are struggling with rising costs.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says this is part of the Minimum Assured Procurement Price (MAPP) and aims to help balance things out for both farmers and consumers.