Government raises onion procurement price to ₹16.50/kg under MAPP
India
The government just bumped up the onion procurement price to ₹16.50 per kg (from ₹15.80), starting June 13, 2026.
This move is meant to give some relief to farmers, especially in Maharashtra, who are struggling with rising costs.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says this is part of the Minimum Assured Procurement Price (MAPP) and aims to help balance things out for both farmers and consumers.
Maharashtra farmers demand ₹30/kg
Maharashtra's farmers, though, aren't satisfied: they're pushing for at least ₹30 per kg because their production costs keep climbing.
Some have even raised their demand to ₹3,000 per quintal this week, arguing that the current rates from NAFED and NCCF just don't cover their expenses anymore.