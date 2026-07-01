Government raises rice standards for over 800 million ration beneficiaries

Minister Joshi calls rice reform landmark

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called this move a landmark reform, since it's the first major upgrade to rice standards in nearly 30 years.

Don't worry about your share: everyone still gets their usual ration (5kg per person or 35kg per Antyodaya household).

Plus, with QR codes coming in, tracking and managing grain supplies should get way smoother.; it's all about making India's food system more transparent and modern.