Government report: over 40cr 'missing middle' lack health insurance
A new government report says over 40 crore Indians, the so-called "missing middle," aren't covered by any health insurance.
This group includes gig workers, informal workers, and self-employed folks who miss out on free government plans and can't afford private ones.
Even though almost half the country has some insurance, these people are left to handle medical bills on their own.
Committee proposes ₹4,000-₹6,000 annual family cover
With no coverage, the "missing middle" often pays hospital bills from savings, averaging ₹34,064 per hospital stay.
Public hospitals are cheaper (₹6,631), but private care can skyrocket to ₹50,508.
To help out, the Committee suggests a basic insurance plan costing ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per family each year with outpatient coverage and minimal waiting periods.
They also want employers to chip in for gig and informal workers and recommend making healthcare costs more predictable by standardizing treatment protocols and including outpatient and maternity in basic plans.