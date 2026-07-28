Government responds to FIRs criticism amid NEET-UG leak protests
India
The government has responded to criticism over FIRs filed during the NEET-UG exam leak protests.
While the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) claims protesters were arrested and no written agreement was given, officials say only peaceful protesters are protected: those involved in violence or with criminal records are not covered.
CJP launches SAAKSHI for legal aid
Bihar and Assam are dropping FIRs for cases before 6pm on July 26, but West Bengal is cracking down harder on alleged troublemakers.
The government also promised compensation (money or jobs) for families of students who died by suicide after the exam was canceled.
Meanwhile, CJP launched SAAKSHI, a platform funded by Member of Parliament Kapil Sibal, to help protesters gather evidence and get legal aid.