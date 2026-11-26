Government revamps Agnipath as 1st batch Agniveers wanted to stay
Turns out, most Agniveers (about 80%) from the first batch weren't ready to leave after their four-year term. They wanted to keep serving.
Weeks before this came out, the government announced a revamped Agnipath scheme that finally opens up permanent career options in the armed forces.
Originally, only 25% could stay on after four years, while everyone else had to move on.
CDS announces 2-year Agniveer extension
As of November 4, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani shared that Agniveers will now get two more years in service and another shot at securing a regular military role.
This change is meant to match what young recruits actually want and should bump up retention rates dramatically, possibly keeping nearly all (97% to 98%) of current Agniveers around.
The update applies to all 300,000 Agniveers currently serving, marking a big shift from when the scheme first launched back in 2022.