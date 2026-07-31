Government says E20 fuel cuts mileage modestly for E10 cars
India
Worried that switching to E20 gasoline will tank your mileage? The government says the drop isn't as dramatic as some headlines suggest.
For cars made for E10 gasoline (like BS-III, IV, and VI models), you might see a 2% to 6% dip in mileage, but another ministry puts it at just 3% to 5%.
So yes, there's a small hit: nothing wild.
Driving, conditions, maintenance affect E20 mileage
Different ministries and a study have their own numbers. But here's what matters: things like how you drive, driving conditions, and maintenance actually make a big difference.
Plus, E20 fuel has some perks, like higher octane and cleaner-burning, which could help engines run smoother.
In short: expect a slight drop if your car isn't built for E20, but don't panic.