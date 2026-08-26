Government says onion output 307.37 lakh metric tons on track
India
Worried about onion prices or shortages? The government says there's no need to stress: Estimated onion production in 2025-26 stood at 307.37 lakh metric tons, broadly in line with 307.67 LMT recorded in 2024-25.
Officials are also using buffer stocks and market tweaks to keep things steady, especially during festival season when prices usually jump.
Government opens buffer onion distribution ₹35/kg
To make onions easier on your wallet, the government will launch buffer stock onions at ₹35 per kg at outlets like NCCF, NAFED, Safal, Kendriya Bhandar, and even through mobile vans.
Distribution has kicked off already (with the first Kanda Express train rolling out from Nashik to New Delhi) and shipments are heading by road to cities like Chennai, Kolkata, and Guwahati.