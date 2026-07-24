Government requested day to decide on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: CJP 

Giving an update on the meeting, Ranka said, "We hope the government will remove him (Pradhan) soon."

"If there is no resignation, the movement will become much bigger from here," Das warned after the meeting.

While the government has sought time to decide on Pradhan's resignation, it has expressed "in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students," Ranka added.