Government sells onions at ₹35 per kg, down from ₹62
India
Onion prices got you tearing up?
The government just stepped in, selling onions at ₹35 per kg, way cheaper than the usual ₹62 per kg.
This move, launched Thursday, is meant to give everyone some relief right before festival season.
Officials blame hoarding, Delhi stores stocked
Officials say hoarding and black marketing are behind the recent price hike, but there's enough stock for everyone.
Onions are now available at Nafed, NCCF, Kendriya Bhandar, and Safal stores across Delhi.
Plus, fresh shipments are rolling in fast thanks to special Kanda Express trains.