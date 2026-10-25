Government sends RAF to Pasighat after Siang Upper project violence

The government has dispatched two Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies to Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, after protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project turned violent.

On Friday night, demonstrators torched an NHPC office, a police station, and even targeted the residences of three political leaders, including that of the state BJP chief.

The RAF's arrival aims to calm things down and support local police.