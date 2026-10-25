Government sends RAF to Pasighat after Siang Upper project violence
India
The government has dispatched two Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies to Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, after protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project turned violent.
On Friday night, demonstrators torched an NHPC office, a police station, and even targeted the residences of three political leaders, including that of the state BJP chief.
The RAF's arrival aims to calm things down and support local police.
CRPF present, Pema Khandu urges peace
Arunachal already has several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions on the ground.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu condemned the violence and urged everyone to keep protests peaceful.
Earlier in the day, a 12-hour bandh was mostly calm, but tensions rose later.
The extra security is there to help keep order.