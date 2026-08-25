Government to sell onions at subsidized ₹35/kg in Delhi
India
Onion prices have shot up lately, so the government is stepping in to help out.
Starting soon, onions will be sold at a subsidized rate of ₹35 per kilogram in Delhi, much lower than the current average retail price of ₹55 per kilogram.
Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare shared that this move is all about making onions affordable again.
Onions at NCCF Nafed Kendriye Bhandar
To pull this off, about 800 metric tons of onions from buffer stocks are being shipped into Delhi on a special Kanda Express train.
You'll find these cheaper onions at NCCF, Nafed, and Kendriye Bhandar outlets in Delhi.
The idea is to keep supplies steady and prices in check until fresh crops arrive later this year.