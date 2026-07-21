Government unveils rules to improve AYUSH medicine safety and reliability
India
The government just announced a bunch of new moves to make AYUSH medicines (think Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) safer and more reliable.
The goal? To better regulate how these traditional remedies are made and sold, so you can trust what you're buying.
Ayush Suraksha Portal allows public reports
Now there's the Ayush Suraksha Portal, where anyone can report sketchy ads or side effects from AYUSH products.
Plus, the Ministry is teaming up with top health bodies to push for stricter rules under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, making sure these age-old treatments keep up with modern safety standards.