Government's ₹1.08Lcr agri procurement plan gets nod

Specific states were allocated quotas: Maharashtra will see over 7.6 lakh tons of gram bought up, while Rajasthan leads in mustard with almost 13.8 lakh tons. Madhya Pradesh is set for a big lentil boost too. Basically, the government's stepping in so farmers know exactly how much will be bought and at what price.

Why this matters: Farmer incomes and self-reliance

This isn't just about crops—it's about protecting farmer incomes and aiming for self-reliance in pulses (think dal).

The government says it'll keep buying key pulses from registered farmers until 2030-31 (i.e., through fiscal year 2030-31 — until March 31, 2031) to cut imports and keep local production strong.

