Government's ₹1.08Lcr agri procurement plan gets nod
The government just greenlit a major plan to buy gram, mustard, and lentils at guaranteed prices for Rabi 2026.
Announced by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, this move aims to make sure farmers don't get shortchanged if market prices tank during harvest season.
He also reminded states to use central funds on time—no slacking before March 31!
State quotas for gram, mustard, and lentils
Specific states were allocated quotas: Maharashtra will see over 7.6 lakh tons of gram bought up, while Rajasthan leads in mustard with almost 13.8 lakh tons.
Madhya Pradesh is set for a big lentil boost too.
Basically, the government's stepping in so farmers know exactly how much will be bought and at what price.
Why this matters: Farmer incomes and self-reliance
This isn't just about crops—it's about protecting farmer incomes and aiming for self-reliance in pulses (think dal).
The government says it'll keep buying key pulses from registered farmers until 2030-31 (i.e., through fiscal year 2030-31 — until March 31, 2031) to cut imports and keep local production strong.
If you care about fair play for farmers or where your food comes from, this is worth a scroll.