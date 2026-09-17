Government's ₹35/kg onions still cost ₹60-70/kg in markets
Despite the government selling onions at ₹35/kg from its own stock, consumers in several parts of the country are still paying ₹60-70/kg in stores and markets.
The effort started last August with help from NCCF, NAFED, Kendriya Bhandar and mobile vans to sell onions at ₹35 a kg, but so far, it hasn't made shopping cheaper.
Onion planting delays and trader speculation
Turns out, getting those cheaper onions to everyone isn't easy.
Supply chain hiccups, delayed monsoons, and late planting in the Nashik region and the Chitradurga-Challakere belt of Karnataka have made things worse this year.
Plus, traders speculating on prices haven't helped either.
While the upcoming kharif harvest might offer some relief, the article says we'll likely be paying more for onions for a few more months unless distribution gets smoother.